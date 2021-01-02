BREAKING : 4 deaths and 3,394 confirmed cases today

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 4 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

There has been a total of 2,252 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Friday 1st January, the HPSC has been notified of 3,394 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 96,926 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

1,619 are men / 1,766 are women

65% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 35 years old

389 in Cork, 355 in Dublin, 339 in Donegal, 258 in Louth, 233 in Mayo and the remaining 1,820 cases are spread across all other counties.

As of 2pm today, 607 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 56 are in ICU. 71 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Leitrim saw 29 newly confirmed cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total for the last 14 days to 74, and a 14-Day incidence rate per 100,000 population of 230.9.

In neighbouring counties the following figures were recorded:

Donegal 339 new cases (1,174) and a rate of 737.5

Sligo 150 (348) 531.0

Cavan 92 (357) 468.7

Roscommon 68 (212) 328.5

Longford 39 (108) 264.2

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “The incidence of COVID-19 is as high, if not higher now than it was in March. Every individual needs to act as if they are infectious. Hospitalisations are rising to levels close to what we saw in the springtime. Everyone needs to stay at home other than for essential work or care.

“It is really important that vulnerable and older people do not leave their homes unless absolutely essential. This includes asking neighbours or family to carry out errands such as grocery shopping, limiting all contacts to only those people you live with or have to visit for essential care reasons.

“We need to rediscover the spirit of solidarity and community we saw in March and April so that we can all do our part in protecting older and vulnerable people.

“People particularly vulnerable to COVID-19 include older persons and people with pre-existing medical conditions including cardiovascular disease, obesity, diabetes, chronic respiratory disease and cancer.”

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.