Leitrim area deaths - Sunday, January 3, 2021

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Maureen Mulvey - Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim

The death has occurred of Maureen Mulvey (née Garavan), of Chicago Ridge and Cornshamsogue, Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim on Thursday, 31st December, 2020. Beloved wife of Patrick Mulvey, loving mother of Patrick (Michelle), Michael (Megan), Cecelia, Seán, Maura (Dean), loving grandmother of Maya, Patrick, Aidan, Joshua, Lenci and Mikal. Dear daughter of the late Michael and Cecelia Garavan, nee McNulty. Dear sister of Roseanne (Larry), Cecelia (Jeff), and Geralyn. Sister-in-law to Frank, Anna Gilmartin and Kathleen Foley. Missed by her family, friends and neighbours. Reposing at her home in Drumshanbo. House Private Please.

Funeral Mass at 11am on Monday, 4th January in St Patrick's Church, Drumshanbo followed by cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan. Mass can be streamed online via: http://www.drumshanboparish.ie/ or www.facebook.com/drumshanboparishchurch/

Elaine Finnegan - Bundoran, Co Donegal

The death has occurred of Elaine Finnegan, 14 Silverhill, West End, Bundoran, Co. Donegal, formerly of Ballyfermot, Dublin, peacefully, on Saturday, 2nd January, 2021, at the North West Hospice, The Mall, Sligo. Non Covid Related. Beloved daughter of the late James and Frances Finnegan, loving partner of James Bradley and adored mother of Claire, Emma, Adam and Ayden. Deeply regretted by her loving family, brothers Joe, Theo, James, Mick, Gerard and John, sister Clair, grandchildren Ella, Alfie, Ronnie and Charlie, son-in-law Nico and all her many relatives, neighbours and friends.

Removal from her late residence on Tuesday morning, January 5th at 10.15am, to arrive at the Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea, Bundoran, for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Ninnidh's Cemetery, Bundoran.

Elaine's funeral Mass can be viewed online at www.magheneparish.ie. Fresh flowers welcome.

May they Rest In Peace.