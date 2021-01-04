Access to Leitrim County Council offices is restricted under Level 5 lockdown

With Level 5 Covid-19 restrictions now in place across the country, Leitrim County Council has issued clarification on the reopening of its offices post Christmas.

The local authority says that they are open but access to Leitrim County Council offices "is restricted to appointment only in exceptional circumstances".

Council staff are available to help members of the public by phone, post or email. Appointments will be facilitated but must be made in advance.

Here are the contact points for the most popular queries:

For Motor Tax dial 071 9650419

For Housing, dial 071 9650426 / 071 9620005

For Planning, dial 071 9650450

For Local Enterprise Office, dial 071 9650420

For Roads Department, dial 071 9620005 EXT-606

For all other enquiries, dial 071 9620005

Further information is also available at: https://bit.ly/37yXUBP



