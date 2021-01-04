Further Covid-19 increases seen in counties Leitrim, Sligo, Cavan, Roscommon and Donegal

Counties across the North West have seen yet another surge in Covid cases reported in the last 24 hours.



According to figures released this evening, Monday, January 4, there have been 12 new cases of the virus reported in Leitrim, bringing the two week tally to 117 - the highest two week figure the county has recorded since the outbreak of the virus early in 2020.

In Donegal there are 52 new cases of the virus bringing the two week total to 1325 while in Sligo there has been another jump with 33 additional cases reported up to midnight on January 3. This means there have been 440 cases in the county in the last 14 days.

In Cavan an additional 61 cases have been reported bringing the two week total to 510 while in Longford there are 30 new cases of Covid with 189 reported in the last 14 days.



Finally, in Roscommon, 24 new cases of the virus have been reported with a two week total of 262 recorded for the county.