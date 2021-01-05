Deaths in Leitrim, Tuesday January 5, 2021

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Sean Drumm, Drummetta Road Aghalane, Teemore, Fermanagh / Belturbet, Cavan

The sudden death has occurred of Sean Drumm, Drummetta Rd Aghalane, Teemore Co. Fermanagh, 2nd January 2021 in his 69th year. Sean, very deeply regretted and sadly missed by his wife Mary (nee Melanophy), sons Ronan & Colm, their partners Aideen and Tara, grandson Aodan, brother Francis and sisters Moira, Sheila,Rosaleen, Carmel and Christina, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Sean's remains will leave his home at Drummetta Rd at 10.30am on Wednesday, 6th January, to arrive at St Mary's Church Teemore for funeral mass at 11.00am. Followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.The family home remains private to family and friends. For those who wish to show their support for the Drumm family along the route, You are asked to do so in a socially distanced and safe manner.

Sean's funeral Mass will be broadcast live and can be viewed by the following link www.mcnmedia.tv Family flowers only please donations in lieu to RNLI search and rescue.



Monica Donnelly (née Farrelly), Ernehill, Belturbet, Cavan

The death has occurred of Monica Donnelly, Ernehill, Belturbet, Co. Cavan, 2nd January 2021, suddenly at Cavan General Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her mother Maisie, father Michael, brothers Hugh and Paul. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving husband Hugh, daughters Fiona and Caroline, son Peter, sons-in-law Gordan and Mathew, daughter-in-law Helen, grandchildren Charlie, Nancy, Sunny, Dallán and Jade, sister Catherine, brother Michael, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Remains will leave her residence today, Monday, 4th January, at 1.30pm to arrive at The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Belturbet, for Funeral Mass at 2pm with burial afterwards in Drumalee Cemetery. For those who wish to show their support along the route, you are asked to do so in a socially distant and safe manner. House Strictly Private Please. Due to current Government & HSE guidelines, Monica's Funeral Mass & burial will be private to family only. Monica's Mass will be broadcast live and can be viewed by following this link https://vimeo.com/496606757

Elaine Finnegan, 14 Silverhill, West End, Bundoran, Donegal / Ballyfermot, Dublin



Elaine Finnegan, 14 Silverhill, West End, Bundoran, Co. Donegal, formerly of Ballyfermot, Dublin, peacefully, on 2nd January 2021, at the North West Hospice, The Mall Sligo. Non Covid Related. Beloved daughter of the late James and Frances Finnegan, loving partner of James Bradley and adored mother of Claire, Emma, Adam and Ayden. Deeply regretted by her loving family, brothers Joe, Theo, James, Mick, Gerard and John, sister Clair, grandchildren Ella, Alfie, Ronnie and Charlie, son-in-law Nico, nieces and nephews Conor, Joe, Declan, Dan, Patrick, Rebecca and the late Kellyanne and all her many relatives, neighbours and friends.

Removal from her late residence on Tuesday morning Jan 5th at 10.15am, to arrive at the Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea, Bundoran, for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am. Burial afterwards in St.Ninnidh's Cemetery, Bundoran. Due to Government and HSE restrictions regarding level 5, the house and funeral Mass is strictly private to family, please.

Elaine's funeral Mass can be viewed online at www.magheneparish.ie. Fresh flowers welcome.