Sligo County Council and Gardai restrict access to beaches and walks

Sligo County Council and Sligo Leitirm Gardai have announced that they are workign together to restrict access to amenity areas to prevent large numbers congregating as part of Level 5 restrictions.

There is now restricted access to Mullaghmore, Streedagh, Culleenamore, Eniscrone and Roses Point beaches.

Other amentities affected include Half Moon Bay in Hazelwood, Dooney Rock, Slish Wood and Union Wood, Benbulbin scenic walk, Mitchell Curley Park and Strandhill Promenade.

It is hoped these actiosn will prevent further widespread community transmission.

Leitrim Gardai say they have not been aware of any large gatherings in the county since Christmas.

