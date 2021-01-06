No new roaming charges post-Brexit 

Fianna Fail TD for Cavan/Monaghan Brendan Smith has welcomed confirmation that there will be no imposition of mobile phone roaming charges on the island of Ireland.

Deputy Brendan Smith had asked the Minister for the Environment, Climate and Communications if an agreement was in place with the UK authorities post-Brexit.

Deputy Smith commented, “I am relieved to hear that telecoms operators have no plans to change current mobile phone roaming arrangements. This will be a major positive for all those businesses and communities living and working along the border.

“Ensuring the EU’s current ‘Roam Like at Home’ agreement remained in place, regardless of a deal or no deal post-Brexit, is very welcome news.”

Deputy Smith added: “It is vital, now more than ever, that this remains so and that there are no extra financial costs passed on to customers.”

