Local counties see continued increase in Covid figures

According to figures released this evening, Tuesday, January 5, 2021 the has been further increases in Covid infections in Leitrim and the surrounding counties of Cavan, Donegal, Roscommon and Sligo.

Leitrim has seen a further 13 cases of the virus reported bringing the two week total to 132.



Donegal has reported another huge increase with 238 new cases of Covid-19 bringing the two week total to 1,513 while Cavan has seen 123 confirmed cases during 24 hours up to midnight on January 4, leaving them with 626 cases in the last fortnight.

In Sligo 50 new cases of the virus have been identified with 484 cases in the last two weeks while in Roscommon 29 further cases of Covid have been reported with a two week accumulation of cases reaching 289.