Very icy conditions to start for Wednesday, January 6, 2021

Today, Wednesday, January 6 will be very cold with frost, ice and patchy freezing fog persisting all day in some parts. Morning sunny spells will gave way to increasing cloud during the afternoon with rain developing by evening in the northwest of the province. Daytime highs will range zero to 3 degrees.

TONIGHT

Outbreaks of rain in the west and northwest will edge southeastwards over the country on Wednesday night, turning to sleet and snow in places, particularly across parts of midlands and north leading to poor travelling conditions. Lowest temperatures of -3 to +2 degrees, with frost and icy patches. Freezing fog patches may also occur overnight in the light variable breezes, which will become light westerly by morning.