Leitrim County Council has moved to close carparks at the following amenity sites

Leitrim County Council has moved to close a number of public amenity carparks.

In a post on social media the council cited the widespread presence of Covid-19 in the community and said that, "following consultation with the Gardaí and in the interest of public health, Leitrim County Council have, with immediate effect, closed the public car parks at the following amenities:

* Glencar Waterfall

* Eagles Rock

* Lough Rynn Caravan and Camping Park

* Keeldra Lake

The local authority also asked people to observe public health advice.