Leitrim deaths - Thursday, January 7, 2021

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Hugh Mulligan, Navan Road, Dublin / Arva, Cavan



Mulligan, Hugh (Navan Road, Dublin and formerly of Arva, County Cavan) – January 5th. 2021 (peacefully) in the loving care of all the staff of St. Gabriel’s Nursing Home, Raheny; loving companion of the late Nancy. Sadly missed by Myra, Robert, Daniel, Helen, Sibéal, his sister Sr. Imelda, brother Joe, extended family, relatives and friends. A private family funeral will take place due to Government advice regarding public gatherings. For livestreaming on Friday, 8th January, at 10.30am please click on the following link: https://www.stpetersphibsboro.ie/live-stream-from-st-peters-church/

Gráinne Kelly, No.3 Glenview, Kinlough, Leitrim



Peacefully at Sligo University Hospital. The 5th day of January year of 2021. Due to current Covid-19 restrictions, house, funeral mass and burial are private to family, and limited to 10 persons. Gráinne's funeral cortege will leave her mother Attracta's residence {No.3 Glenview} on Saturday morning to arrive at St. Aidan's Church for 11am Funeral Mass, with burial afterwards in St. Aidan's Cemetery.

John (Johnny) O'Beirne, Knockarush, Boyle, Roscommon



Peacefully, at his daughter Breege's residence, at the age of almost 103 years. Predeceased by his beloved wife Nora (nee O'Brien) in 2008. Johnny will be forever in the hearts of his children Laurence (Larry), Breege and Noreen, sons in law Raymond Queenan, Gerard Snee and daughter-in-law Mairead, grandchildren Anna-Marie, Katie Jane, Paul, David and Sarah and his great-grandson Eoin, relatives, neighbours, family and a large circle of friends. Johnny will leave his daughter Breege's residence from Knockarush on Saturday morning, the 9th of January, to arrive at St. Joseph's Church, Boyle, for funeral Mass at 11am, with burial afterwards in Assylynn Cemetery, Boyle. In keeping with Government guidelines, Johnny's Funeral is restricted to family only. The family very much appreciate your support at this time. Please note Johnny's funeral Mass can be viewed live via webcam on www.boyleparish.ie

May they all Rest in Peace