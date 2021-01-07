The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 10 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

There has been a total of 2,307* COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Wednesday, 6th January, the HPSC has been notified of 6,521 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 127,657 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

3,070 are men / 3,432 are women

62% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 37 years old

2,174 in Dublin, 571 in Cork, 382 in Limerick, 342 in Waterford, 315 in Wexford and the remaining 2,737 cases are spread across all other counties.

As of 2pm today, 1,043 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 96 are in ICU. 99 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.

The number of cases in Leitrim in the past 24 hours is 13, bringing the total amount in the last 14 days to 162, an incidence rate of of 505.6 per 100,000 population.

In neighbouring counties the figures are:

Cavan - 114 new cases today (880), with a rate of 1,155.2.



Donegal - 187 (1,823), 1,145.2



Sligo - 85 (643), 981.2

Longford - 28 (293), 716.9

Roscommon - 31 (336), 520.6