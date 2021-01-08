Six town and village Leitrim projects get funding

The Minister for State at the Department of Health and local Fine Gael TD Frank Feighan has said that six projects in Co. Leitrim are to receive a total of €645,150 under the 2020 Town and Village Renewal Scheme.

“My colleague, Minister, Heather Humphreys, has announced the nationwide funding scheme today as part of Fine Gael’s commitment to the ongoing development of Rural Ireland.

“The Town and Village Renewal Scheme is an initiative under the Action Plan for Rural Development and is part of a package of national and local support measures to rejuvenate rural towns and villages throughout Ireland through the Government’s Project Ireland 2040 Rural Regeneration Programme. The Scheme is funded by the Department of Rural and Community Development and administered by the Local Authorities.

“Rural development is a key priority for Fine Gael. Our towns and villages are the heart of our rural communities, but many of them are still recovering from the economic downturn. The Town and Village Renewal Scheme is designed to help breath life back into our rural towns and villages here in Leitrim. The funding awarded to towns and villages in Co. Leitrim is being used for a wide variety of projects, identified by Sligo County Council and Leitrim County Council, in conjunction with local community groups and businesses.

The funding will be used to fund works include improving playgrounds and footpaths, tourism amenities, public art pieces and a wide range of works to improve the streetscape and public realm of towns and villages nationwide to help make towns and villages in Co. Leitrim more attractive and more sustainable places in which to live and work in.

Jamestown: €99,900 for footpath linking the circular cycling route with the Carrick loop Walkway

Dowra: €47,250 for the construction of a viewing bay at the River Shannon.

Rooskey: €99,900 for the construction of a walkway to join the Killinaker Bridge footpath.

Drumshanbo: €98,100 for the provision of additional car parking spaces in the village and enhancement of recreational facilities.

Carrigallen: €100,000 for a new footpath between the village and the west shore of the Lake Amenity.

Carrick On Shannon: €200,000 for Market Yard Improvements and Community and charity events in line with COVID19 guidelines.