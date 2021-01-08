100% of students from Ballinamore and Carrick-on-Shannon went to third level education

Two of Leitrim's seven secondary schools saw 100% of students who received calculated grades in 2020 take a place at an Irish third level institute.

Ballinamore and Carrick-on-Shannon secondary schools borth saw all of their Leaving Cert students move onto third level institutes this year.

The table published by the Irish Indepdenent today provides a breakdown of where pupils from the Leaving Certificate class of 2020 started in a higher education college in Ireland last autumn.

The figures do not include the many school-leavers who went into further education, such as post-Leaving Cert (PLC) courses. Nor does it cover those who pursued an apprenticeship, an “earn-and-learn” approach that leads to a qualification at either further education or higher-education level.

The table is a snapshot of “who went where”, although it must be treated with certain caution because not all colleges provide the information in the same way.

The table does not record students from the Republic who have enrolled in British colleges, nor the growing number of school-leavers who have taken up a college place elsewhere in the EU.

The stats also do not take into account students who sat exams in November 2020.

48 students completed their Leaving Cert 2020 in Ballinamore Community School. 100% of the class went on to third level compare to 56% in 2019. DCU was the most popular choice of college for students.

41 students were in Leaving Cert year in Carrigallen Vocational School. 61% went onto third level this year compared to 49% last year. The most popular college choice was IT Sligo.

81 students from Carrick-on-Shannon Community School went onto third level education, representing 100% of students. This is up from 74% from the class in 2019. The most popular choice of college was NUI Galway.

There were 49 Leaving cert students in Drumshanbo Vocational School 2020. 71% went on to third level education, down from 74% in 2019. IT Sligo was the most popular choice from Drumshanbo.

There were 20 Leaving Cert students in Lough Allen College, Drumkeerin in 2020. 75% went onto third level, down from 83% in 2019. IT Sligo was the most popular choice this year.

62 students completed their Leaving Cert in Mohill Community College in 2020. 73% of the class went to third level college down from 75% in 2019. DCU was the most popular colelge choice this year.

St Clare's Comprehensive School in Manorhamilton had 95 Leaving Cert students in 2020. 84% went onto third level, up from 83% in 2019. It Sligo was the most popular college choice.

