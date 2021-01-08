Surge in cases reported in Leitrim, Sligo and Donegal

Leitrim has seen its biggest reported daily increase ever with 43 new cases of Covid reported by midnight on January 7. This brings the number of cases in the county over the last two weeks to 205.

A further 104 cases of the virus have been reported in Cavan bringing the two week total to 981 while in Donegal 310 new cases of the virus have been recorded with a two week caseload of 2055.

In Sligo 70 more cases of Covid have been confirmed with a total of 700 cases in the last 14 days while in Longford 43 new cases have been identified with a total of 326 cases in the same period.

Finally, in Roscommon there have been 57 new cases of Covid reported bringing the two week total to 388.