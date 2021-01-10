Leitrim deaths, Sunday January 10, 2021

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Alan Lodge, No 5, Mill Rd, Kinlough, Leitrim



Alan Lodge, No 5, Mill Rd, Kinlough, Co. Leitrim, peacefully at St. Joseph's Hospital, Stranolar, Co. Donegal. 9th January 2021. Non Covid Related. Beloved husband of Ellen and dear father of Anita, Arlene and Janette. Deeply regretted by his loving wife, daughters, sons-in-law Ste and Neil, his adoring grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and all his relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing privately at home. Removal on Monday morning, Jan 11th, at 11.45am to arrive at St. Aidan's Church, Kinlough for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon. Removal afterwards to Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan for Cremation Service at 3pm. Family flowers only please. Alan's Funeral Mass can be viewed live on the Kinlough & Glenade Facebook Page. Enquiries to Donal Breslin Funeral Directors.

Bill (Brian) Oliver Glasdrumman, Mohill, Gorvagh, Leitrim



Formerly from Yorkshire, England. Bill died peacefully in the care of the staff of Sligo Hospice, on Saturday, 9th January, surrounded by his family. Bill will be forever remembered by his loving family, wife Caroline, sons Mike and David, daughter Jean, grandchildren, neighbours and friends.

Bill's funeral cortege will leave his home on Monday 11th at 12.30 to arrive to Lakelands Crematoruim for 2 o'clock. Anyone wishing to pay their respects may do so by standing outside the family home on Monday. In keeping with Government guidelines the family home will remain private at all times. Family flowers only please, donation, if desired to Sligo Hospice c/o Connell Funeral Directors or any family member.

Tommie Padden, Tírmactiernan, Leitrim Town, Leitrim



Tommy Padden, Tirmactiernan, Leitrim Village, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co.Leitrim. January 8th 2021. Peacefully at home surrounded by his devoted wife and family. Pre-deceased by his sisters Patsy and Olive. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife Thomasina, children Elaine, Mícheál ,Noelín, Valerie, Raymond, Mel and Rónán, daughters-in-law, Elena, Claire and Shóna, sons-in-law Anthony and Martin, grandchildren Robert, Christine, Patricia, Kirill, Inga, Anthony Thomas, Jimi, Caoimhe, Ciara, Aimée, Darragh, Fiadh, Zac and Zara, brothers Pauric and Mel, sister Phil, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and his many friends.

A private family funeral will take place due to Government advice regarding public gatherings in compliance with the current HSE guidelines. Family flowers only, donations to the North West Hospice, Sligo.

Joe Maguire, Altinure, Corlough, Cavan



Peacefully at home, deeply regretted by his loving wife Ita, son Francis (Pauline), daughters Eilish (Paul), Josephine (Richard), sister Sheila Butler (Bohola Co. Mayo), grandchildren Mark, Gemma, Noel, Anthony, Elizabeth, Micheál and Christopher, nieces Breda Carney and Sheila Mary Moran, relatives and friends.

Remains will leave his late residence on Monday at 11.40am to arrive at Saint Patrick's Church, Corlough, at 12 noon for funeral Mass and burial. Due to Government & HSE guidelines Joe's wake, funeral Mass and burial will be private to family only. Those who would like to attend but are unable to do so are asked to leave their condolences for the family in the condolence section at the bottom of this page. For these who wish to show their support along the route, you are asked to do so by socially distant and safe manner.

Mary Byrane (née McGovern (Jack)) Dunboyne, Meath / Glangevlin, Cavan



Byrane (née McGovern (Jack)) (Dunboyne, Co. Meath and formerly of Altnasheen, Glangevlin, Co. Cavan) January 8th. 2021, peacefully, at home, surrounded by her husband Jimmy and son John. Pre-deceased by her loving daughter Kathleen and her brother Joe. Much loved and missed by her sister Kathleen and her brothers John and Michael, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Due to Government advice and restrictions regarding public gatherings a private family funeral will take place.

Eugene Heavey, Corlough, Co Cavan and Holloway, London

Eugene passed suddenly at the Whittington Hospital Archway, London on January 6, 2021 aged 73 years. Eugene is mourned by his brothers Frank, Michael, Sean, JimJoe and sister Alice, nephews, nieces and extended family and friends. Funeral expected to take place at the end of January in London with ashes returned to Ireland at soonest convenience in line with Covid restrictions.

Peter Fox, Drumbrick, Corraleehan, Ballinamore, Leitrim

Son of the late Peter & Catherine Fox. Peter died in New York on 27th December 2020 with his special friend Joe by his side, who will miss him terribly. Peter will be sadly missed by his brothers Patrick and John, his sister Kathleen (England), nieces, nephews, extended family and many friends. In line with current Government restrictions, Peter’s Funeral will be private to family and close friends.

Rita Rooney (née Eames), Largy, Manorhamilton, Leitrim

The death has occurred of Rita Rooney (née Eames) of Largy, Manorhamilton, Co. Leitrim peacefully at St. John's Community Hospital, Sligo. Predeceased by her husband Joe. Sadly missed by her daughters Ann-Marie (Ballintrillick) and Rita (Glebe), sons Patrick (Largy) and Michael (Lurganboy), brother Paddy Eames (Lurganboy), sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren Catherine, Sarah, Annie, Megan, James, Erin, Joe and Paddy, relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 12 noon in the Church of the Annunciation, Mullies followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Due to Government restrictions on public gatherings, Rita's Funeral Mass will be private to family. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to St. John's Hospital Patient Comfort Fund c/o Murphy & Fox Funeral Directors or any family member.

May they all Rest in Peace