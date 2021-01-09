County breakdown of Covid cases tonight

Ten new cases have been recorded in Leitrim tonight. There are now 209 active cases of the virus in the county over the past week. Leitrim had the fourth lowest incident rate in the country behind Westmeath, Tipperary and Wicklow.

There are 85 new cases in Roscommon which brings their total case load to 457.

Nine new cases in Longford, they have 326 active cases over two weeks.

Sligo's numbers have increased with 44 new cases tonight brining the active number of cases to 711 over 14 days.

149 new cases were added to Donegal's total of 2,083 active cases.

Cavan have risen to the fifth highest incidence rate (1378.4) in the country. They recorded 93 new cases today, they are now dealing with 1,050 active cases.

Monaghan are now at the top of the list of high incidence rates in Ireland.

