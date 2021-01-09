Nine deaths and 4,842 further Covid cases announced

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 9 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

As of midnight, Friday 8th January, the HPSC has been notified of 4,842 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Of the cases notified today:

2,304 are men / 2,528 are women

61% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 38 years old

1,049 in Dublin, 530 in Cork, 514 in Waterford, 405 in Wexford, 247 in Louth and the remaining 2,097 cases are spread across all other counties.

As of 2pm today, 1,293 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 119 are in ICU. 102 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

7-day incidence 919.8

5-day moving average 6,547

County break down of figures to follow.