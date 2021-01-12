The Tuesday weather forecast
Heavy bursts of rain to continue throughout the day
Today, Tuesday, January 12 will see further outbreaks for rain, turning heavy and persistent at times. Afternoon temperatures of 9 or 10 degrees in moderate west to southwest winds.
TONIGHT
Rain will continue bringing a flood risk to Ulster, the rain will remain patchier along the south coast. Coldest over the northeastern half of the country with lowest temperatures of 2 to 4 degrees there. Temperatures will be generally unchanged from the daytime elsewhere at around 9 degrees. Winds will be fresh southwesterly generally but light easterly over Ulster.
