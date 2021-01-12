The Tuesday weather forecast

Today, Tuesday, January 12 will see further outbreaks for rain, turning heavy and persistent at times. Afternoon temperatures of 9 or 10 degrees in moderate west to southwest winds.

TONIGHT

Rain will continue bringing a flood risk to Ulster, the rain will remain patchier along the south coast. Coldest over the northeastern half of the country with lowest temperatures of 2 to 4 degrees there. Temperatures will be generally unchanged from the daytime elsewhere at around 9 degrees. Winds will be fresh southwesterly generally but light easterly over Ulster.