Off duty staff from Enniskillen hospital called into work

Off duty staff at the South West Acute Hospital in Enniskillen were called on to help relieve pressure in other hospitals yesterda, Sunday, January 10.

The Northern Ireland health system has been under increasing pressure due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Ambulances were queued outside Daisy Hill Hospital in Newry on Saturday night.

The Western Health Trust had appealed for off duty staff from Enniskillen hospital to make contact in a bid to alleviate pressure.

