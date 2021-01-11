New coronavirus testing centre to open in Leitrim this week

A new Covid test centre is to open in Carrick-on-Shannon this Wednesday, January 13 as cases increase.

Situated at the North West Business & Technology Park, Castlecarra Rd., Carrick on Shannon, N41 D7P3 this new test centre offers free testing for anyone referred for COVID test by a GP. The test centre will commence testing as of Wednesday 13th January 2021.

The test centre aims to provide a service to the population of Leitrim and will complement the well established community testing centre based at Finisklin, Sligo town. It will open on weekdays initially and opening days/ times will be reviewed regularly based on ongoing demand for testing in local area.

This week 40 appointment slots will be offered each afternoon in Carrick-on-Shannon (from Wednesday). Testing capacity will be reviewed weekly and can be increased or decreased depending on local demand.



Speaking about the new centre, Emma Ball, CHO 1 Primary Care General Manager, Sligo/ Leitrim says: “This is part of the HSE's drive to ensure timely access to coronavirus testing in Leitrim. We continue to build our system to meet the increasing community demand, with the recruitment of dedicated testing staff and taking preventative action in our community by increasing capacity during periods of high demand. In the overall CHO1 area, 97% of people are now being offered either a same day or next day appointment for testing. Since Christmas, we have been able to offer up to 480 appointments per day for COVID-19 testing in Sligo/ Letrim. The addition of this test centre demonstrates the commitment of the HSE to provide testing in all counties of Ireland.”

This latest testing centre is part of the HSE’s planned expansion of testing facilities to meet the rising demand for COVID-19 testing. Across the country, there are now 34 community test centres, as well as 5 pop up testing sites and mobile units for outbreak management and home testing provided by the National Ambulance Centre.

People can only attend for testing if they have been referred for a test and have been texted appointment details. Those being tested will be required to follow public health measures, including social distancing, not travelling by taxi or public transport, practising good personal hygiene and wearing a face-covering throughout the test appointment (including travelling to and from the testing centre).

Anyone testing positive for the virus will be contacted by HSE contact tracers to help them track their contacts. Close contacts will receive a notification by SMS that they must restrict their movements for 14 days and if they develop symptoms, they should call their GP or GP Out of Hours service and arrange a test.

The HSE strongly encourages all members of the public identified as requiring a COVID-19 test to attend for their appointment. In this way, we can identify quickly those who will have contracted the virus and take steps to prevent its spread across families and community.A HSE video sets out the patient journey from swabbing through to contact tracing https://youtu.be/Nu7tVoFKieE



For what to do when you’re waiting for a test, when you get a result and when you need to isolate, please see here.

