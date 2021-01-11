€100 fixed penalty notice if you are in breach of Covid-19 travel restrictions

From today Monday, January 11 members of An Garda Síochána will be able to issue fixed charge notices for those in breach of current Covid-19 travel restrictions.



Where breaches of the travel regulations are detected a €100 Fixed Charge Notice will be issued or, where more appropriate, gardaí can also seek a direction from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.



Speaking today Deputy Commissioner John Twomey, Policing and Security said, "An Garda Síochána continues to see significant compliance by the public with Public Health Regulations, however we also continue to see some activity which is in contravention of these regulations introduced to stop the current spread of Covid-19 and protect our communities. I appeal to every person without a reasonable excuse for travel - Stay at Home, this is your duty as a citizen and will save lives and support our front line services, nurses, doctors, hospital staff and my Garda colleagues at this time.”

The COVID-19 Pandemic remains a public health crisis and An Garda Síochána continues to appeal to all citizens to comply with Public Health Guidelines and Regulations, in particular essential journeys, in order to continue to save lives.