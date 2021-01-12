Second stabbing attack in Fermanagh in 48 hours

It is understood that a man in his twenties was hospitalised last night (Monday, January 11) following a stabbing incident in the Kilmacormick area of Enniskillen, Co Fermanagh.



A spokesperson from the PSNI told the Herald, “Detectives are investigating an incident in the Kilmacormick area of Enniskillen this evening, which has left a man in his 20s with stab wounds.



“A 19-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of an offensive weapon and is currently in custody.”



This is the second stabbing incident to take place in Fermanagh after an attack in Maguiresbridge in the early hours of Sunday morning resulted in a woman receiving stabs wounds. Read about that story here.

