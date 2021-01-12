Four energy drinks being withdrawn from sale due to high levels of propylene glycol

All batches off four Monster Energy drinks are being withdrawn from sale due to high levels of propylene glycol.

Propylene glycol is a synthetic food additive that belongs to the same chemical class as alcohol.

Monster Energy is withdrawing all batches of the following drinks as they contain too much of the additive:

Ripper Juiced Monster Energy + Juice, 500ml

Lewis Hamilton Monster Energy, 500ml

Espresso Monster Vanilla Espresso Triple Shot, 250ml

Espresso Monster Salted Caramel Triple Shot, 250ml



The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) announced the withdrawal of products on its website today. The FSAI said the implicated drinks are not expected to cause any harmful affects.

