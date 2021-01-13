New Leitrim Covid test centre opens today

A new Covid test centre opens in Carrick-on- Shannon today, Wednesday, January 13, as coronavirus cases increase and the demand for tests in the county surges.



As of Monday night, there were 227 active cases of Covid in Leitrim with over 100 of them recorded in the past week. Last Friday, January 8 saw 43 new cases recorded in just 24 hours.



The previous Covid test centre located at the Irish Wheelchair Association in Carrick-on-Shannon closed last summer after local demand dropped and Covid cases decreased.

Since Christmas, however, the demand for Covid tests has increased rapidly in Leitrim in line with national figures.

The new centre is situated at the North West Business & Technology Park, Castlecarra, Carrick-on -Shannon, N41 D7P3.

This test centre offers free testing for anyone referred for a Covid test by a GP.



The test centre aims to provide a service to the population of Leitrim and will complement the testing centre based at Finisklin, Sligo Town which had been the designated centre for Leitrim people seeking a test.

The Carrick test centre will open on weekdays initially with days and times to be reviewed regularly based on ongoing demand for testing. This week, 40 appointment slots will be offered each afternoon in Carrick-on-Shannon.

It is important to note that people can only attend for testing if they have been referred for a test and have appointment details.

Also read yesterday's Covid figures: 46 deaths and 3,086 confirmed cases announced this evening Just 3 new cases in Leitrim