Leitrim deaths, Wednesday, January 13, 2021

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Tom Carey, Carrigtwohill, Cork / Drumshanbo, Leitrim



TOM CAREY (Castle Avenue, Carrigtwohill & Drumshanbo, Co. Leitrim) on January 10th 2021 unexpectedly at Cork University Hospital. Beloved husband of Mary (née Finn), loving father of Maria and John. Sadly missed also by his sisters-in-law Elma and her husband Michael O’Callaghan, Ann and her husband Christy Cooney, nieces, nephews, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. In keeping with continuing guidance and restrictions, Tom’s Funeral will take place privately. Requiem Mass will be available to view on Thursday 14th from approx 11am on facebook.com/Carrigtwohill-Parish

Maureen Moran (née Farrell), St. Patrick`s Park, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim



Predeceased by her husband Bertie. She will be sadly missed by her son Ollie (Ballinamore) and daughter Mary (Mohill), sisters Anna & Breege (Longford), daughter-in-law Mary, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family, relatives, neighbours & friends.

In line with current Government restrictions, a private family Funeral will take place on Thursday in St. Mary’s Church, Carrick-on-Shannon followed by burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery (cortege will travel via St. Patrick’s Park). The Moran family appreciates your support, sympathy & understanding at this difficult time.

Funeral Mass will be live streamed on Thursday afternoon at 1pm on www.churchtv.ie/carrickonshannon

Thomas Wynne, Stonepark, Cloonloo via, Boyle, Sligo / Gurteen, Sligo / Boyle, Roscommon



Thomas Wynne, Stonepark, Cloonloo, via Boyle, Co. Sligo, January 11th, 2021; Peacefully, aged 91, in the loving care of the staff at Shannon Lodge Nursing Home, Rooskey.

Predeceased by his wife Margaret and son Paul, Thomas will be very sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his daughters Kathleen, Margaret, Rosaleen and Michelle, sons John and Thomas, sister Mary, grandchildren, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Removal at 10am on Thursday (January 14th) from Mahon’s Funeral Home, Boyle, arriving at St. Patrick’s Church, Gurteen, for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am. Burial afterwards in Templeronan Cemetery. Due to current Government guidelines, Thomas’s funeral will take place privately to family only please. Funeral Mass will be live-streamed via webcam at www.churchtv.ie/gurteen.

John Kelly, Lisacoghill, Drumkeerin, Leitrim

The death has occurred of John Kelly, Lisacoghill, Drumkeerin, Co. Leitrim, peacefully at Sligo University Hospital. Pre-deceased by his brother Dan (Drumkeerin), sister Mary Moffatt and nephew Patrick Moffatt (both Drumboylan). Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife Celia, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces Margaret O'Flynn (Hillstreet), Colette Coulter (Drumshanbo) and nephew Hubert Moffatt (Drumboylan), relatives, neighbours and friends, especially his very good friends Essie McLoughlin, Janice Doherty, Joe Gilbride, Eleanor and John O'Connor. Funeral cortege will leave John's late residence on Wednesday morning at 10.20am, travelling via Greyfield Bridge, to arrive at St. Brigid's Church, Drumkeerin for funeral Mass at 11.00am. Burial to follow in the adjoining cemetery. Due to Covid 19 restrictions and in line with Government guidelines, house and funeral Mass will be strictly private to family. The funeral Mass can be viewed on https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgZ_2R2ra6WcLRzUVCGum8A/Live



Tommie Padden, Tírmactiernan, Leitrim Town, Leitrim

Tommy Padden, Tirmactiernan, Leitrim Village, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co.Leitrim. January 8th 2021. Peacefully at home surrounded by his devoted wife and family. Pre-deceased by his sisters Patsy and Olive. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife Thomasina, children Elaine, Mícheál ,Noelín, Valerie, Raymond, Mel and Rónán, daughters-in-law, Elena, Claire and Shóna, sons-in-law Anthony and Martin, grandchildren Robert, Christine, Patricia, Kirill, Inga, Anthony Thomas, Jimi, Caoimhe, Ciara, Aimée, Darragh, Fiadh, Zac and Zara, brothers Pauric and Mel, sister Phil, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and his many friends. A private family funeral will take place due to Government advice regarding public gatherings in compliance with the current HSE guidelines. Family flowers only, donations to the North West Hospice, Sligo.



Catherine (Kitty) O'Dowd (née Hunt), Portobello, Croghan, Boyle, Roscommon / Gurteen, Sligo

The death has occurred of Catherine (Kitty) O'Dowd (nee Hunt), Portobello, Croghan, Boyle, Co Roscommon and formerly of Moygara, Gurteen, Co Sligo. Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family and staff of Fearna Manor Nursing Home, Castlerea, Co Roscommon. Catherine (Kitty), beloved wife of the late Sean and mother of Helena and John O'Dowd, grandmother to Christine, Stephen and Shannon, great-grandmother to Alex, Holly and Max, daughter in law Terry, brothers Brian and Noel Hunt and late sister Sheila Conneely, sister in law, nephews, nieces, cousins, friends and neighbours. Funeral Mass in St Patrick's Church, Gurteen, on Wednesday, 13th of January, at 12 noon, with burial immediately afterwards in Templeronan Cemetery, Cloonloo, Co Sligo. Family flowers only, please. Due to COVID 19 restrictions Catherine's Mass will be private to family only, please. Catherine's Mass will be live streamed on http://churchtv.ie/gurteen.html

Nuala Martin (née Dennany), Dublin / Arva, Cavan



MARTIN, Nuala - January 10th 2021 - (nee Dennany) (Formerly of Dublin and Arva, Co. Cavan) passed away peacefully at the Mater Private Hospital in the company of her heartbroken daughter Maev and beloved niece Joyce and with the support and care of the wonderful doctors, nurses and carers in the Mater Private Hospital. She will be sadly missed by her loving husband Colm, son and daughter, Niall and Maev, daughter-in-law Eimear, grandson Gus, sister Mildred,sister-in-law Mary Dennany, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends.

A private funeral will take place due to government advice regarding public gatherings. When current circumstances have passed we look forward to celebrating Nuala’s life with friends and extended family. Those who would have liked to attend Nuala’s Funeral may leave personal messages for the family by visiting https://www.masseybrosfuneralhomes.com/funeral-notices/. The Funeral Service which will take place in St. Gabriels Church, Clontarf, Dublin 3, can be viewed on line Wednesday, the 13th of January, at 10.30am, please click on the following link https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-gabriels-church-clontarf. Burial thereafter in Glasnevin Cemetery. All enquiries to Massey Bros., Cork Street, 01-6778902.

John Cronin, Portnason, Ballyshannon, Donegal / Macroom, Cork



John Cronin, Portnason, Ballyshannon, Co.Donegal and formerly of Macroom, Co. Cork. In his 94th Year, at Donegal Community Hospital. Beloved husband to Breege. John will be sadly missed by family, friends and all those that knew him. Funeral to arrive at the Star of the Sea Church, Bundoran on Wednesday for Mass of the Resurrection at 11 o'clock with interment in St. Joseph's Cemetery, The Rock, Ballyshannon. In accordance with the government restrictions John's funeral shall be limited to 10 people however the Mass shall be streamed live on the Star of the Sea webcam at www.mcnmedia.tv/. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if so desired to the Donegal Community Hospital c/o family members John Ferry or Shauna Cooney and Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon.

