Looking for a renovation project? This three-bed fixer-upper on a large site is on the market for €60k

If you're looking to get your first step on the property ladder, considering investing, or simply on the lookout a renovation project to sink your teeth into, then this derelict house on a large site may be right up your alley.

Located in the Limerick countryside approximately 3.5km from Ballyhahill village and 6km from Glin, this three-bedroom property is in need of extensive renovation and modernisation throughout.

Sitting on a large, mature site of approximately 1.82 acres, there are a number of outbuildings formally used as cow sheds/stores that come with the property. Additionally, there is also the option of purchasing adjoining lands totalling a land area of 11.5 acres.

The property comprises of three bedrooms, a living room, a kitchen and a functioning bathroom, but the entire dwelling is in need of total refurbishment.

Priced at €60,000 in the current climate, this property is a potential bargain for buyers who aren't afraid of a bit of hard work.

