Leitrim sees an increase in Covid figures

11 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Leitrim tonight. However we continue to have the lowest incidence rate in the county (724) and have 232 active Covid cases from the past 14 days.

Longford reported 7 new cases today, they have 388 active cases over the past fortnight. Roscommon has confirmed 39 cases today, they are dealing with 685 active cases over the last 14 days.

24 new cases were recorded in Sligo, they have 725 active cases in the county.

Donegal has 154 new cases recorded today. There are 2,462 active cases over 14 days in the county.

Cavan has 74 new cases and with 1176 active cases over the past fortnight.

The 7 day incidence rate is 744.5

The 5 day moving average is 4,473