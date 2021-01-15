Deaths in Leitrim - Friday, January 15, 2021

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Michael Crowley, Ballyboy, Manorhamilton, Leitrim



The death has occurred of Michael Crowley of Ballyboy, Manorhamilton, Co Leitrim peacefully in the loving care of the staff of St Phelim’s Nursing Home, Dromahair. Predeceased by his wife Berry and daughter Dympna. Sadly missed by his son Gerry, daughter Ann, sister Lizzy, daughter in law Mairead, son in law Noel, grandchildren David, Johanna, Shauna and Gearóid, brother in law Frank, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 12 noon in St Clare’s Church, Manorhamilton followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Mary Maguire (née Shannon), Kiltyclogher, Leitrim / Ramelton, Donegal



Mary Maguire (nee Shannon) late of Kiltyclogher, Co.Leitrim, Peacefully in the gentle and kind care of the staff of Aras Ui Dhomnaill Nursing Home, Milford, Co. Donegal. Beloved Wife of the late Alex Maguire and much loved mother of the late Barbara (Domoney). Sadly missed by her loving son David, daughter-in-law Liza, son-in-law Finbarr, cherished granddaughters Sarah, Lucy and Ann extended family, friends and neighbours. Mary's remains will arrive at St Patrick's Church, Kiltyclogher on Saturday, 16th January, for 12 noon Funeral Mass followed by burial afterwards in Killinagh Cemetery Blacklion, Co. Cavan. Due to the current restrictions the Funeral will be private to family only. Funeral will be broadcast live on : https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100007672241636

Christopher Flannery, London, England and formerly of 33 Temple Street, Sligo Town, Sligo / Dromahair, Leitrim



Peacefully, after a short illness at St. George's Hospital, London. John, predeceased by his father John Flannery. Dear son of Ethel Flannery, beloved husband of Sandra and dear father of Berenice Brown, Raymond Ware, Rachel, Kelly, Jessica and Joella. Sadly missed by his mother, wife, daughters, son, his many cousins in Sligo, in-laws, relatives and friends. Funeral arrangements to follow.

John Kenny, Doogra, Corriga, Carrigallen, Leitrim



The death has occurred of John Kenny, Bathurst, South Africa formerly Doogra, Corriga Co.Leitrim following a short illness.John is predeceased by his parents, Jim and Margaret Kenny Doogra and his brother James. John will be sadly missed by his partner Sybil, brothers Raymond (Bournemouth), Noel (Perth), Kevin (Dromard), his sisters Linda (McLoughlin) Lavareen and Margaret (Shannon) Doogra, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law relatives and friends.

John (Jack) O'Connor, Shannon Lodge, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim



John (Jack) O’Connor, Shannon Lodge, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim and formerly Tarbert, Co. Kerry. – January 9th 2021 (peacefully) surrounded by his loving family in the tender loving care of the doctors, nurses and staff at St. Patrick’s Hospital, Carrick-on-Shannon. Pre-deceased by his wife Bridie, baby Hugh, daughter Mary, and son-in-law Martin; Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving son Fr. Eamonn (Strokestown) daughters Una Gill (Ballintubber) and Jacqueline Woods (Galway), son-in-law Frank, grandchildren Katie, Sarah, Robert, Alice and Francesca, sister-in-law Teresa, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. John’s funeral cortege will leave his residence on Saturday morning at 10.30 o’clock to arrive at St. Mary’s Church, Carrick-on-Shannon for Mass of Christian Burial at 11 o’clock with funeral afterwards to St. Mary’s Cemetery. Funeral Mass will be streamed live on the link below http://churchtv.ie/carrickonshannon.html Given the current exceptional circumstances and to protect the welfare of everyone dear to John and his family. John’s funeral Mass and burial will be restricted to family only.

Kathleen Mattimoe (née Kearns), The Plunkett Home, Boyle and late of Smutternagh, Knockvicar, Boyle, Roscommon



Peacefully, in The Plunkett Home, Boyle and late of Smutternagh, Knockvicar, Boyle,Co. Roscommon. Predeceased by her loving husband James (Jim). Deeply regretted by her loving daughter Tina, sons John, Rory and Declan. Funeral Arrangements Later

Vincent Waters, Mullaun, Keadue, Roscommon



The death has occurred of Vincent Waters, Mullaun, Keadue, Boyle, Co. Roscommon. January 14th 2021, peacefully in the tender care of the staff at Abbey Haven Nursing Home, Boyle. Vincent will be sadly missed by his brother Martin and sister-in-law Laurie (Sydney, Australia), brother-in-law Pat Lynch, nieces, nephews, extended family, friends and neighbours. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in the Church of the Immaculate Conception of the B. V. M. Arigna, on Saturday morning (January 16th) at 11a.m. Interment afterwards in Kilronan Cemetery. Mass will be streamed live on Kilronan Parish Facebook.

Baby Poppy Eve Rose Madden Clarke, Farnbeg, Strokestown, Roscommon / Castlerea, Roscommon / Ballina, Mayo



The death has occurred of Baby Poppy Eve Rose Madden Clarke. Baby Poppy, cherished and adored daughter of heartbroken parents Donna (Madden) and Thomas (Clarke), and little sister of Ben, Alex, and Kasia passed away on Monday, 29th December 2020. Predeceased by her grandad Benny (Madden), grandad Joe, and granny Yvonne (Clarke). Poppy is deeply missed by her parents, brothers, sister, nanny Bernadette, uncle Derek, aunty Anita, aunty Shirley, aunty Julie and Paul, uncle Joe and Paula, her grandaunts, and granduncle, cousins and extended family, many dear friends and those whose hearts she touched in her very short but precious little life both here and in Sweden. Due to Government and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings and to protect the most vulnerable in our community a private family funeral will take place. Poppy's funeral cortege will leave her home at 1.30 pm on Monday (18th Jan) and travel to Lakelands Crematorium for Memorial Service at 3pm. The Memorial Service from Lakelands Crematorium may be viewed via live-stream by clicking: www.lakelandscrematorium.ie. Password Lakelands2018

Seamus O'Reilly, Derrygeeraghan, Milltown, Belturbet, Cavan



O'Reilly, Derrygeeraghan, Milltown, Belturbet, County Cavan, (former publican, most recently of The Drumlane Bar), 14th January 2021, peacefully at home, surrounded by his family, after a long illness bravely borne, Seamus, predeceased by his father, Bernard and mother, Ellen, siblings Patrick, Bernard, Kitty and Alice, very sadly missed by his beloved wife Monica, children Barry, Elaine and Yvonne, brother Laurence, sisters Marian and Nancy, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, sons-in-law, Barry's partner Kiera, relatives, neighbours and his many friends. Reposing at home until removal on Saturday morning at 11.30am for funeral Mass at 12 noon in St. Patrick's Church, Milltown. Burial afterwards in Drumlane Cemetery.

Bernadette (Berni) Leydon, Furnaceland Gardens, Swanlinbar, Cavan



Peacefully at The Mater Hospital Dublin. Daughter of the late Paddy & Mena and sister of the late Eugene. Deeply regretted by her loving son Patrick (Julie), daughter Charlotte Curry (Aidan), grandchildren Gerald, Gabrielle, Robert, Isabelle & Aurora, brothers Michael (Celine), Martin, Kieran (Monica), aunts Mary Gallagher Blacklion & Lily O'Reilly Canada, sister-in-law Liz Leydon, nephews, nieces, cousins and friends. Remains will leave her late residence on Sunday at 11.40am to arrive at Saint Mary's Church, Swanlinbar at 12 noon for Funeral Mass. Funeral cortege will pass along Main Street, Swanlinbar, before proceeding via Bawnboy to Lakelands Crematorium for cremation at 2pm. Due to Government & HSE guidelines Bernadette's wake, funeral Mass, and cremation will be private for family only.

May they all Rest in Peace