Ballinamore pharmacist adds support to #Bestshot vaccine campaign

Pharmacist Brian Cribbin from McDevitt’s chemist in Ballinamore said they “absolutely” support the #Bestshot campaign to roll out the covid-19 vaccines from pharmacies but he did add there are a few issues to be ironed out.

Mr Cribbin said they have had no direct information from the HSE on community roll out. He said McDevitt’s would love to be part of the Covid-19 solution but they also want clarity and guarantees.

He said McDevitts did not take part in the flu vaccine programme this year as delivery of the vaccine could not be guaranteed. He emphasised that “guarantee of supply” is the number one concern over the Covid 19 vaccine.

He believes all pharmacies are in favour of the community roll out, but that many pharmacists training have run out or there are not enough pharmacists employed to administer it.

In relation to McDevitt’s in Ballinamore, Mr Cribbin said he would need to employ another pharmacist, nurse or retired professional to be able to provide the service. He noted that the Astrazeneca needs 15 minutes observation after administration. He said the Oxford vaccine is expected to not need any monitoring so would be a better fit for the roll out programme.

Mr Cribbin said pharmacists are still waiting on confirmation of when they will be vaccinated, he said they have been moved to the priority tier with GPs but added that the whole pharmacy team needs to be prioritised. He also added that remuneration for the vaccine administration needs to discussed.

He believes that once these issues are sorted, that local pharmacies are best placed for the community roll out.

Mc Devitts join three other Leitrim pharmacies in supporting the #Bestshot campaign by Leitrim Observer and Iconic Newspapers to have the Covid-19 vaccines administered by local pharmacists directly into the communities.

It is now accepted that the need for an effective vaccine roll-out is vital for our communities to open up once again.

To that end, we in the Leitrim Observer and our colleagues throughout Ireland in the Iconic group, have started a petition to the Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly so the people of Leitrim can let the government know that they believe that the vaccine should be delivered straight to our local communities - through our local pharmacies.

To back the growing national campaign sign the petition here.

