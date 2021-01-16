12 new cases of Covid in Leitrim

As of today, Saturday, January 16 there have been 12 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Leitrim, bringing the two week total to 205.

In Donegal a further 83 cases have been recorded with a 14 day tally of 2,289 while in Cavan a further 114 cases of the virus have been reported with a two week total of 1,187.

In Sligo there have been 26 new cases diagnosed with a two week total of 618 while in Longford there are five new cases with 346 reported Covid-19 infections in the last fortnight.

Finally, in Roscommon there are 29 new case sof Covid with a two week total of 614.