Patchy rain on the way for Sunday, January 17

Some frost early Sunday. Most areas will begin dry with sunny spells. Becoming cloudier though with possible patchy rain or drizzle. Cool with highest temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees Celsius, in mostly moderate west to southwest breezes, fresher near the coast.

TONIGHT

Tonight will bring further patches of rain, drizzle and mist. Some frost too, where skies clear. Rather cold with lowest temperature of 2 to 4 degrees Celsius, in just light southwest breezes.