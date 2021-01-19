Get set for a return to much colder weather today, Tuesday, January 19

Today, Tuesday, January 19 will be a very wet day nationwide with heavy spells of rain, possibly turning wintry at times in the north. Spot flooding is likely with low cloud and mist too. Rather cold across the northern half of the country with highest temperatures ranging 4 to 8 degrees Celsius, in light variable breezes. Less cold across the southern half of Ireland with highest temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees Celsius. in moderate to fresh southwest breezes.

TONIGHT

Scattered outbreaks of rain after dark with localised wintry falls. Frost and ice will set in too, especially across the northern half of Ireland. Lowest temperatures of -2 to + 5 degrees Celsius (north to south), in light to moderate north to northeast breezes.