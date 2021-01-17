13 more deaths reported this evening, January 17, 2021

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today, Sunday, January 17, 2021 been notified of 13 additional deaths related to Covid-19. All 13 of these deaths occurred in January.

The median age of those who died is 83 years, and the age range is 66 to 97 years. There was no newly reported death in healthcare workers. There was no newly reported death in a person under the age of 30.

There has been a total of 2,608 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Saturday 16th January, the HPSC has been notified of 2,944 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 172,726 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

1,336 are men / 1,578 are women

57% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 40 years old

1,065 cases are in Dublin, 306 in Cork, 181 in Galway, 180 in Kildare, 160 in Limerick and the remaining 1,052 cases are spread across all other counties.

As of 2pm today, 1,928 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised of which 195 are in ICU. 68 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said: “The situation in our hospitals is stark. We are seeing people of all ages being admitted to hospital and being taken into intensive care units. The levels of infection are such that your chances of transmitting or getting Covid-19 are very high, and we know that a proportion of those cases will lead to serious illness and mortality. There is no group who should feel the public health advice does not apply to them. It is only if we act together that we can keep ourselves, our loved ones, and health and social care facilities safe.”

“As we look forward to the week ahead, consider your choices and make the right ones. Do not go into work tomorrow if you can work from home. If you are an employer, facilitate remote working for your employees.”