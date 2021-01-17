Cases still being reported across counties Leitrim, Sligo, Donegal, Cavan, Roscommon and Longford

There have been a further 7 cases of Covid-19 reported in Leitrim in the last 24 hours bringing the two week total of cases to 184.

In Donegal there have been a further 112 cases of the virus reported bringing the two week total to 2,207 while in Cavan the number of infections has dropped to just 10 with a two week total of 1,086.

In Longford a further 7 cases of Covid have been reported with a two week total of 298 while in Sligo there have been 24 new cases identified with a two week total of 553.

In Roscommon an additional 16 infections have been reported with 597 cases in the last two weeks.