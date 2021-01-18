Driver 'almost 100km from home' arrested after being clocked at outrageous speed on the M1

Gardaí in Louth arrested a motorist who was detected travelling at an outrageous speed on the M1 over the weekend, and also issued a Fixed Charge Notice for breaching Covid-19 restrictions as the driver was almost 100km from their home when stopped.

Louth Roads Policing Unit detected the car travelling at 184km/hr on the M1 - in a 120km zone - at Ardee on Saturday.

The driver, who was 'almost 100km from home when stopped' on a non-essential journey, was arrested for dangerous driving and was also issued a Fixed Charge Notice for travelling outside their 5km Covid-19 restriction zone.