Very heavy rain set to continue for Leitrim and surrounding counties on Tuesday, January 19

A wet, breezy and dull day with heavy rain today, Tuesday, January 19. Highs of 6 to 10 degrees. Fresh southwesterly winds will turn northerly later.

TONIGHT

Outbreaks of rain continuing in many areas overnight, with the chance of sleet over the northern half of the country. However, a clearance will move into the northwest later in the night, with dry conditions over much of Connacht and Ulster by morning. Frost will set in quickly after dark in the northwest, with lows of between -2 and +1 degrees in Ulster and north Connacht. Less cold elsewhere with lows of 3 to 7 degrees. Patches of mist and fog will form in a light northerly breeze.