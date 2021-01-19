Leitrim deaths, Tuesday, January 19, 2021

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Charles Duffy, Ballinteer, Dublin / Kiltyclogher, Leitrim



Late of Ballinteer, Dublin and formerly Kiltyclogher, Co. Leitrim, passed away peacefully on the 18th of January 2021, in the care of the staff at the Orwell Nursing Home, Rathgar. Beloved husband of Maureen and much-loved dad of Jarlath and Geraldine. Predeceased by his brother Jim and sisters Phil and Bridie; he will be sadly missed by his wife, son, daughter, daughter-in-law Ger, his beloved grandsons Cathal, Eoghan and Lorcan, nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, and all his extended family, relatives and friends.

A private family funeral will take place due to Government advice regarding public gatherings. All enquiries to Larry Massey Funeral Directors, Rathfarnham, on (01) 406-1000.

Patrick (Pappy) McGinn, Cavanagh, Ballyconnell, Cavan



Peacefully in the loving care of the staff at College View Nursing Home, Cavan. Sadly missed by his loving nephews, nieces, Cousin Noel, neighbours and friends. Remains arriving at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Ballyconnell on Tuesday, 19th January, for funeral Mass at 12 o clock. Burial afterwards in Kilnavart Cemetery. In accordance with current Government Covid 19 guidelines, the funeral and burial with be private for family circle only.

Michael Toolan, Cashel, Boyle, Roscommon

Michael Toolan, Cashel, Boyle, Co. Roscommon. January 16th 2021; Peacefully, in the loving care of the staff and nurses at Drumderrig House Nursing Home, Boyle. Michael will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his brothers Phillip and Leo, sister Margaret, sister-in-law Eileen, brother-in-law Stephen, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends. Removal from Mahon’s Funeral Home, Boyle, to St. Joseph’s Parish Church on Tuesday (January 19th) for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am. Burial afterwards in Assylinn Cemetery. Due to current Government guidelines, Michael’s funeral will take place privately to family only please. Funeral Mass will be live-streamed via webcam at www.boyleparish.ie.



Pete McLoughlin, Behy, Gurteen, Sligo / Boyle, Roscommon

Pete Mc Loughlin, Behy, Gurteen, Co. Sligo and Abbeyhaven Nursing Home, Boyle, Co. Roscommon. January 17th 2020; Peacefully, at Sligo University Hospital. Predeceased by his parents Michael and Agnes and his sister Myra. Pete will be very sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. Removal from O’Dowd’s Funeral Home, Gurteen to St. Patrick’s Church, Gurteen, on Wednesday (January 20th) for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am. Burial afterwards in Gurteen Cemetery. Due to current Government guidelines, Pete’s funeral will take place privately to family only please. Funeral Mass will be live-streamed via webcam at www.churchtv.ie/gurteen

May Walsh, 50 Cluin Barron, Ballyshannon, Donegal

The Death has occurred of May Walsh, 50 Cluain Barron, Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal. Peacefully at Sligo university Hospital. Surrounded by her loving Family. Predeceased by her infant son Martin. Much loved wife of Gordon. Loving mother of Declan, Gary, Eunan & Clodagh. She will be sadly missed by her Son In Law Lee, Daughters In Law Donna, Elaine & Lourde. Adored Granny to Amelia, Fergus, Eimear, Megan, Shannon, Orlaith & Niamh. Dear Sister of Kay, John, Bernie, PJ, Margaret, Eddie, Fr. Brendan, Liam & Teresa. Reposing at her residence until removal on Tuesday 19th of January at 10.30am for Funeral mass in St. Patrick's church Ballyshannon at 11am with burial afterward in Abbey Cemetry Ballyshannon. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to the Oncology unit Sligo Univeristy Hospital. Funeral Mass on be veiwed on the church webcam: https://www.churchservices.tv/stpatricksballyshannon Due to government advice and H.S.E. guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place.

Veronica McDermott, Castleknock, Dublin / Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim

McDERMOTT, Veronica (Castleknock, Dublin 15 and formerly of Carrick-On-Shannon, Co. Leitrim) January 14th, 2021 (peacefully) at home surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of Tony Malone and dear mother of Nessa and Fergal. Sadly missed by her loving husband, son, daughter, sisters Eileen and Margaret, brother Brian, her children’s partners Matt and Emma, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. A private funeral will take place due to government advice regarding public gatherings, Veronica’s funeral service will be streamed on Tuesday afternoon (January 19th, 2021) at 1pm on this LINK followed by a private cremation at 2:50 pm (approximately) on this LINK. When the current circumstances have passed we look forward to celebrating Veronica’s life with friends and extended family at a later date. Family flowers only, donations if desired to St. Francis Hospice Blanchardstown.

Eustace Lambe, Friarstown, Dromahair, Leitrim

Lambe, Eustace, ex An Post, Friarstown, Dromahair, Co. Leitrim. January 16th 2021, peacefully, at North West Hospice, Sligo. Dearly loved husband of Liz and loving Dad of Orla and Edwin. Sadly missed by his sisters Deirdre (Carndonagh), Marie (Sligo) and the late Joan (Boston), his brothers Edwin (Dromahair), Ciaran (Boston) and Rory (Sligo), his son-in-law Joseph (McQueeney) and daughter in-law Ann Marie, brother-in-law John (Kelly), sisters-in-law Bernie, Marian, Breege and Alice and doting grandson Alfie, nephews, nieces, cousins, friends and neighbours. Reposing at his home. Removal on Wednesday, 20th January, to St. Mary's Church, Killenummery, for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Creevelea Abbey New Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to North West Hospice, Sligo. Adhering to the current level-5 restrictions, Eustace's home and Funeral Mass will be private. Eustace's Funeral Mass will be live streamed via the Parish of Killenummery and Killery Facebook page.

Jeremiah (Jerry) O'Connell, Lucan, Dublin / Drumsna, Leitrim

O’CONNELL Jeremiah (Jerry) (retired Garda superintendent) (Lucan, Co. Dublin and formerly of Drumsna, Co. Leitrim) January 15th 2021, peacefully at his home. Jeremiah (Jerry), beloved husband of Elizabeth (Lil), dear father of Marguerite, Niall and Jerome and a devoted grandfather of Aaron, Connor, Ciara and Nathan. Sadly missed by his loving wife, daughter, sons, grandchildren, son-in-law Malachy, daughter-in-law Samantha, relatives and friends. Predeceased by his mother, father, brother and sister. Family flowers only please. A private funeral will take place due to government advice regarding public gatherings. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral; but due to current restrictions cannot, may view Jeremiah’s Funeral Mass online at 11am on Tuesday 19th January 2021 by visiting this link; https://lucanparish.com/live-webcam-streaming. Family flowers only, please.

May they all Rest in Peace