Much cooler conditions on the way for the rest of the week

A bright day today, Wednesday, January 20 with a mix of with good sunny spells and scattered showers. Highest temperatures of 3 to 5 degrees Celsius in light to moderate north to northwest breezes backing westerly by evening.

TONIGHT

Rain along eastern coasts at first, with some sleet and snow on high ground in the Irish Sea. Scattered blustery showers, mainly in the western half of the country will also turn wintry at times overnight. A frost will set in with good clear spells and lowest temperatures of -2 to +2 degrees in a light to moderate westerly wind, fresher on western and southern coasts.