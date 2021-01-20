LEITRIM: Online community information evening to discuss water quality in Glencar Lake, Lough Gill and Garavogue River tonight

What is the quality of water in the Glencar Lake, Lough Gill Lake and Garavogue River?

You are invited to an online community information meeting on Wednesday 20th January 2021 at 7.30pm via zoom - to discuss the quality of water in Glencar Lake and Lough Gill Catchment.

For further information or to receive link to the meeting please contact Karen Kennedy on 085 8085492 kkennedy@lawaters.ie. All Welcome!