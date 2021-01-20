Leitrim pharmacies delighted to see "positive" result emerging from #Bestshot campaign

Leitrim pharmacies who backed the Leitrim Observer and Iconic Newspapers #BestShot campaign are delighted to see positive news about the Covid-19 vaccine emerging.

While there are still details to be finalised between the Government and the Irish Pharmacy Union, the roll out of the Covid-19 vaccine in communities seems to be edging closer.

Fintan Cox from Cox's Pharmacy in Carrick-on-Shannon pledged his support to the #BestShot campaign last week and is happy to see a "positive deal" emerging from the Government. He said they are still waiting on offical word from the union and there are a number of things to be worked out, such as training for the new vaccine. But he said it is great to see the discussions happening. He said he hopes to see vaccines in his pharmacy in March.

Bryan Cribbin from McDevitt's Pharmacy in Ballinamore told the Leitrim Observer "it is great to hear that the vaccine is getting closer." McDevitt's supported the #Bestshot campaign but did point out a number of issues that needed to be ironed out. Mr Cribbin said these issues have still to be finalised, such as vaccination of staff, training and most importantly "guarantee of supply."

He said he hopes to be better informed on all details next week, and added they have started to get a lot of enquiries about the vaccine from customers.

Diagnostic access to GPs

Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly TD, has today welcomed confirmation that the HSE is to make available to GPs increased direct access to diagnostic services from this week. The initiative will give GPs across the country the ability to access an additional 94,000 diagnostic procedures, such as X-Rays, CT scans, MRIs, and DEXA.

The Minister for Health said: “This new development will have a significant impact on the diagnosis and treatment of patients. It will allow faster access to necessary diagnostic procedures, leading to more timely treatment and improved patient experience.”

The new supports will also assist in reducing pressures placed on hospitals and the shortening of waiting lists.

