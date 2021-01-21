Deaths in Leitrim - Thursday, January 21, 2021

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Kathleen Rooney (née Forde), Corrabeegher, Aughnasheelin, Leitrim



Formerly of Kiltyfea, Cloone, surrounded by her loving family, in the care of the staff at Sheemore Ward, St. Patrick’s Hospital, after a long illness borne with great dignity and courage. Predeceased by her parents, twin sister Elizabeth, sister Molly, brothers Pat, John, Mick, sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law. Much loved wife and friend of Packie and adored mother of Mary, Padraig, Philip, Ann, Catherine and Rosaleen. She will be sadly missed by her heartbroken husband and family, her daughter-in-law Mary, Philip’s partner Dympna, sons in law Gerry Gunning and Francis Davitt, her cherished grandsons Mark, Brian, Stephen, Francie, Thomas and Séan, nieces, nephews, sister-in-law Kathleen Sweeney, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends. Kathleen will be reposing at her late residence. Due to Covid 19 restrictions and according to Government advice and with heartfelt regret, the house is strictly private to her immediate family only. Kathleen’s funeral cortège will leave her residence on Friday morning, 22nd January, to arrive at St. Mary’s Church, Aughnasheelin, for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial to follow in adjoining cemetery. Funeral Mass will be private. Funeral Mass can be viewed as follows https://churchtv.ie/aughnasheelin.html

John McPartland, Knocknashangan, Garrison, Fermanagh / Kiltyclogher, Leitrim



The death has occurred of John McPartland, Knocknashangan, Garrison Co. Fermanagh and formerly of Raheelin, Kiltyclogher Co. Leitrim, peacefully at home in his 92nd year. Dear husband of the late Mary Ann and much loved father of Kevin, Eamon and Dolores. Due to Government guidelines family home, funeral Mass and burial are strictly private to family only. Those wishing to pay their respects, ensuring social distancing, may do so on Friday morning as the cortege proceeds from Garrison at 10.30 am en route to St. Joseph's Church, Cashel for 11am Funeral Mass followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only; donations in lieu if desired to Marie Curie c/o Peter Carty Funeral Director, Garrison or any family member. Messages of condolence may be left on rip.ie or via the funeral director Peter Carty at cartydevenish@yahoo.co.uk Forever loved and deeply missed by Kevin and Josephine, Eamon and Eithne, Dolores and Martin, his beloved grandchildren, the entire family circle and all his friends.

John Tom Butler, Kilnagross, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim



The death has occurred of John Tom Butler, Kilnagross, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim, Wednesday 20th January 2021. Peaceful in the tender loving care of the doctors, nurses and staff of Fearna Manor Nursing Home, Castlerea, Co. Roscommon. Predeceased by his loving wife; Nell. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his sister; Veronica, brother-in-law; Frank Mollahan and his wife; Julia (Croghan, Co. Roscommon) nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends. John Tom's funeral cortege will depart from St. Patrick's Hospital, Carrick-on-Shannon on Thursday (21st January) at 12 noon for burial in Kiltoghert cemetery at 1 p.m. traveling via Drumsna and Kilnagross.

Fr Joseph (Joe) Flynn, Kiltegan, Wicklow / Drumkeeran, Leitrim



Flynn , Fr Joseph (Joe), (St Patrick’s Missionary Society, Kiltegan, Co Wicklow and formerly of Drumkeeran, Co. Leitrim, Eldoret Diocese (Kenya), Cliffside Park (USA), Leeson Park (Dublin), L’Arche Community (Dublin) ), January 19, 2021, peacefully in the Care Unit at St Patrick’s, Kiltegan. Predeceased by his sisters Sr Amadeus (Marist Sister) and Mary, by his brothers Noel and Killian and by his brother-in-law Patsy Croal. Sadly missed by his sisters Lily Croal (Ballyshannon) and Catherine Gullickson (Canada), by his sisters-in-law Peg and Mary, by his nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, his relatives and friends and by his Society family. Due to Government restrictions the Funeral will be private. Funeral Mass in St Patrick’s Chapel, Kiltegan, on Friday, January 22, at 12 noon followed by burial in the Society Cemetery. The Mass will be live-streamed on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-patricks-missionary-society

Kathleen Mc Gahern (née Reilly), Cordownan, Arva, Cavan / Loughduff, Cavan



Kathleen (Kathy) Mc Gahern (nee Reilly), Cordownan, Arva & formerly Derries, Loughduff, Co. Cavan. January 20th 2021, peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her parents John & Mary & her brothers Aiden & Benny. Sadly missed by her husband Michael, Sons Sean, Seamus, Kevin & Gerard, daughters Collette, Joan, Eithne & Annette, her sister Mary O'Brien (New York), brother Paddy (London), brother-in-law John O'Brien (New York), sons-in-law Paul & Robert, daughters-in-law Wanda, Sinead, Carole & Sinead, her adored 13 grandchildren, all her relations & many friends. Due to current Government & HSE restrictions, Kathleen's Funeral Mass & burial will be strictly private & in the presence of her family only. Those who would have liked to attend but are unable to do so are asked to post their condolences to the family in the section at the bottom of this page. Kathleen's Funeral cortege will leave her home on Friday morning at 11.40am, travelling to the Church of the Immaculate Conception , Coronea , for Funeral Mass at 12 noon followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

George Plunkett, Bawnboy, Cavan



George Plunkett (Airmount House), Bawnboy, Co. Cavan. January 20th 2021 peacefully at Cavan General Hospital. Husband of the late Frances. Predeceased by his brothers Oliver & J. P. Deeply regretted by his loving family Doreen, Martin, Catherine, Carol, Una & Kenneth, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives & friends. Due to government & HSE restrictions, George's funeral Mass will be strictly in the presence of his family. For those who would like to pay their respects the funeral cortège will arrive in Bawnboy at 1 o'clock on Friday and will take the following route, Marsh Road, Corlough, Gortnacorriga, Airmount House, arriving at St Mogue's Church, Bawnboy, at 2 o'clock for funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. The funeral Mass will be streamed on www.churchtv.ie/bawnboy

Charles Duffy, Ballinteer, Dublin / Kiltyclogher, Leitrim

Late of Ballinteer, Dublin and formerly Kiltyclogher, Co. Leitrim, passed away peacefully on the 18th of January 2021, in the care of the staff at the Orwell Nursing Home, Rathgar. Beloved husband of Maureen and much-loved dad of Jarlath and Geraldine. Predeceased by his brother Jim and sisters Phil and Bridie; he will be sadly missed by his wife, son, daughter, daughter-in-law Ger, his beloved grandsons Cathal, Eoghan and Lorcan, nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, and all his extended family, relatives and friends. A private family funeral will take place due to Government advice regarding public gatherings. All enquiries to Larry Massey Funeral Directors, Rathfarnham, on (01) 406-1000.

Sally (Sarah) Murtagh (nee Tansey), Granny, Ballinameen, Boyle, Co. Roscommon

The death has occurred of Sally (Sarah) Murtagh (nee Tansey) on the 19th of January 2021, Granny, Ballinameen, Boyle, Co. Roscommon, peacefully at her home. Sally will be greatly missed by her loving husband Sean and her children Noreen (Tulsk), Mary (Ballinameen), Tish (Dublin), Sheila (Cloon) and John (Ballinameen), her grandchildren Cormac, Àine, Michael, Senan, Daniel, Saoirse, Mason, Cillian and Hannah, sisters Bridie, Namie, Peggy, Patricia and Pauline, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, sisters-in-law, (predeceased by brothers Tommy, Seamie, Sean, Pat, Eugene, Brendan and Anthony, sisters Nonie and Carmel) nieces and nephews, relatives and neighbours and a large circle of friends. Sally's remains will be leaving her home Thursday, 21st of January, to arrive to St Attracta's Church, Ballinameen for 12 noon Mass with burial afterwards at adjoining cemetery. Please note Funeral Mass can be viewed live on St Attracta’s Church Facebook page. Due to Government restrictions regarding COVID 19 Funeral Mass will be restricted to family members only, the Murtagh family very much appreciate your support at this time. Further enquiries to Higgins and Sons Funeral Directors, Boyle and Ballinameen 0862328291.

Jim Conway, Lakeview House, 29 Main Street, Belcoo, Fermanagh / Dublin

Jim Conway, 17th January 2021, Lakeview House, 29 Main Street, Belcoo, Co. Fermanagh, at the South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen. Loving husband of Vera and father of Marie (Nigel), Paschal (Kate), Veronica (Jos) and Ciara (Billy). Brother of Fr Eddie and Eugene (Dublin). He will be dearly missed by his loving wife, children, grandchildren, extended family, and friends who mourn his passing. Pre-deceased by his brother Brendan and grand-daughters Aoife and Ellie. Funeral cortege leaving his late residence on Friday 22nd January at 10.30am to St Patricks Church, Holywell, Belcoo arriving for 11.00am Funeral Mass followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. Due to Covid-19 regulations the Family Home, Funeral Mass and Interment are all private to family only please. The Funeral Mass may be viewed on https://www.churchservices.tv/belcoo. Family Flowers only please donations in lieu if so desired to Ellies Retreat c/o any family member.

May they all Rest in Peace