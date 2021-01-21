Two new broaband connections points for Leitrim

By March this year Leitrim will have two new Broadband Connection Points as part of the National Broadband Plan rolling out fibre internet.

Aughawillan National School and St Michael's NS Glenfarne will be equipped with the high speed broadband by the end of the first quarter of this year.

School BCPs will be provided with high speed broadband for educational use and more than 70 schools will have been connected by the end of January through ‘service provider' contracts managed by the Department of Education.

An acceleration of the schools aspect of the project was announced late last year and will see some 679 primary schools connected to high speed broadband by 2022, well ahead of the original target delivery timeframe of 2026.

