Leitrim's Covid cases continue to decrease

Leitrim has recorded less than 5 new Covid-19 cases according to figures released this evening by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) and the Health Executive (HSE) which are valid as of midnight on January 20.

The county has recorded 138 cases in the last 14 days.

This equates to a 430.7 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population, the lowest incidence rate in the country.

In neighbouring counties the figures are as follows as per new cases today, incidence rate and the number of cases in the last 14 days:

Cavan - 47 new cases with an incidence rate of 1058.1 and 806 cases in the last fortnight.

Donegal - 135 new cases, an incidence rate of 1155.2 and 1839 cases recorded in the past 14 days.

Roscommon - 22 new cases, an incidence rate of 852.1 and 550 cases.

In Sligo there are 24 new cases, an incidence rate of 564.6 and 370 cases in total for the last 14 days.

In Longford there are 14 new cases recorded today giving it a 482 incidence rate and a total of 197 cases in the last fortnight.

Nationally the 7 day is incidence is 396.4 while the 5-day moving average is 2,430.