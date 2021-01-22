Leitrim deaths - Friday, January 22, 2021

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Mary Mulligan (née Donohoe), Cabinteely, Dublin / Gowna, Cavan / Aughavas, Leitrim



MULLIGAN (née Donohoe) (Cabinteely / Johnstown, Co. Dublin and late of Gowna, Co. Cavan and Aughavas, Co. Leitrim) – January 20th 2021 (peacefully) in the wonderful care of the staff at Our Lady’s Hospice, Harold’s Cross. Mary (late of the N.R.H. Rochestown Avenue, Dun Laoghaire), dearly beloved wife of Dannie, devoted mother of Mairead, Aine and Theresa. Sadly missed by her loving husband, daughters, sons-in-law Owen and Jason, grandsons Calum and Harry, brothers Gerry and Padraig, sisters-in-law Anne and Katie, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Our Lady’s Hospice, Harold’s Cross. Donations can be made by clicking on Our Lady's Hospice. House Strictly Private. Due to government advice regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place on Saturday (Jan 23rd ) at 10am in the Church of Our Lady of Good Counsel, Churchview Road, Killiney followed by interment in Kilternan Cemetery Park, Ballycorus Road, Kilternan. To view the Funeral Mass live click on this link Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, Johnstown-Killiney Parish. For those who would have liked to attend the funeral but can’t due to Covid-19 restrictions can leave a personal message on Mary’s Obituary Notice by clicking on Recent Deaths at https://www.patrickodonovanandsonfunerals.ie.

James Joseph (Jimmy) Higgins, Cloone, Leitrim



The death has occurred of James Joseph (Jimmy) Higgins, Cloone, Co. Leitrim, Thursday, 14th January 2021, peacefully in hospital in Manchester, England following a short illness. Predeceased by his wife Margaret and parents John and Delia, his brothers Jonny, Michael, Phil and sister Della. Deeply regretted by his loving son Patrick James, brother Daniel (Manchester), sisters Betty (Meath) Eileen, (Longford), Sadie (New York, USA) and Mary Kate (New York, USA), nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Jimmy remains will lie in repose at the funeral home of P. Loftus & Son Ltd., Manchester privately to family only due to COVID restrictions. Jimmy’s Funeral Service will take place on Thursday, 28th January 2021, at 4pm at the Manchester Crematorium. No flowers please. Any donations to Heart Research or St Ambrose Presbytery, Princess Rd., Manchester, M21 7QA. In compliance with level 3 restrictions on public gatherings, Jimmy’s Funeral will be private to family and close friends, restricted to 25 people only.

Brian Griffin, Clooncumber, Mohill, Leitrim



Brian Griffin Clooncumber, Mohill, Co. Leitrim January 20th 2021. Beloved brother of Sean, Philip, Michéal, Dominic and Marian, sadly missed by his loving brothers, sister, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at the home of his brother Dominic from Friday evening, January 22nd. Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic and in accordance with government advice, Brian’s reposing and funeral will be private. Brian’s funeral cortege will leave Dominic’s home at 11.30 am on Saturday to arrive at St Mary’s Church, Gortlettragh for Funeral Mass at 12 noon followed by burial in Farnaught Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Oncology Unit Tullamore C/o McGowan Funeral Directors.

Mary Traynor (née Grimes) Glenade, Leitrim



Mary Traynor (née Grimes), New York and late of Glenade, Co. Leitrim has died peacefully in her home. Predeceased by her husband Owen and siblings Bartley, James and Anne (Tessie). Survived and sadly missed by her sister, Delia Meehan (Park Road, Manorhamilton, Co Leitrim), son and three daughters, sons and daughter-in-law and ten grandchildren. Funeral Mass will take place in Our Lady of Mercy Church in Hicksville, New York on Saturday, 23rd January. A Memorial Mass for Mary will take place in St Clare’s Church, Manorhamilton, Co Leitrim on Thursday, 28th January, at 10am. The Mass can be viewed on Churchtv.ie.

Kathleen Rooney (née Forde), Corrabeegher, Aughnasheelin, Leitrim

Formerly of Kiltyfea, Cloone, surrounded by her loving family, in the care of the staff at Sheemore Ward, St. Patrick’s Hospital, after a long illness borne with great dignity and courage. Predeceased by her parents, twin sister Elizabeth, sister Molly, brothers Pat, John, Mick, sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law. Much loved wife and friend of Packie and adored mother of Mary, Padraig, Philip, Ann, Catherine and Rosaleen. She will be sadly missed by her heartbroken husband and family, her daughter-in-law Mary, Philip’s partner Dympna, sons in law Gerry Gunning and Francis Davitt, her cherished grandsons Mark, Brian, Stephen, Francie, Thomas and Séan, nieces, nephews, sister-in-law Kathleen Sweeney, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends. Kathleen will be reposing at her late residence. Due to Covid 19 restrictions and according to Government advice and with heartfelt regret, the house is strictly private to her immediate family only. Kathleen’s funeral cortège will leave her residence on Friday morning, 22nd January, to arrive at St. Mary’s Church, Aughnasheelin, for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial to follow in adjoining cemetery. Funeral Mass will be private. Funeral Mass can be viewed as follows https://churchtv.ie/aughnasheelin.html

John McPartland, Knocknashangan, Garrison, Fermanagh / Kiltyclogher, Leitrim

The death has occurred of John McPartland, Knocknashangan, Garrison Co. Fermanagh and formerly of Raheelin, Kiltyclogher Co. Leitrim, peacefully at home in his 92nd year. Dear husband of the late Mary Ann and much loved father of Kevin, Eamon and Dolores. Due to Government guidelines family home, funeral Mass and burial are strictly private to family only. Those wishing to pay their respects, ensuring social distancing, may do so on Friday morning as the cortege proceeds from Garrison at 10.30 am en route to St. Joseph's Church, Cashel for 11am Funeral Mass followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only; donations in lieu if desired to Marie Curie c/o Peter Carty Funeral Director, Garrison or any family member. Messages of condolence may be left on rip.ie or via the funeral director Peter Carty at cartydevenish@yahoo.co.uk Forever loved and deeply missed by Kevin and Josephine, Eamon and Eithne, Dolores and Martin, his beloved grandchildren, the entire family circle and all his friends.

Fr Joseph (Joe) Flynn, Kiltegan, Wicklow / Drumkeeran, Leitrim

Flynn , Fr Joseph (Joe), (St Patrick’s Missionary Society, Kiltegan, Co Wicklow and formerly of Drumkeeran, Co. Leitrim, Eldoret Diocese (Kenya), Cliffside Park (USA), Leeson Park (Dublin), L’Arche Community (Dublin) ), January 19, 2021, peacefully in the Care Unit at St Patrick’s, Kiltegan. Predeceased by his sisters Sr Amadeus (Marist Sister) and Mary, by his brothers Noel and Killian and by his brother-in-law Patsy Croal. Sadly missed by his sisters Lily Croal (Ballyshannon) and Catherine Gullickson (Canada), by his sisters-in-law Peg and Mary, by his nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, his relatives and friends and by his Society family. Due to Government restrictions the Funeral will be private. Funeral Mass in St Patrick’s Chapel, Kiltegan, on Friday, January 22, at 12 noon followed by burial in the Society Cemetery. The Mass will be live-streamed on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-patricks-missionary-society

Kathleen Mc Gahern (née Reilly), Cordownan, Arva, Cavan / Loughduff, Cavan

Kathleen (Kathy) Mc Gahern (nee Reilly), Cordownan, Arva & formerly Derries, Loughduff, Co. Cavan. January 20th 2021, peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her parents John & Mary & her brothers Aiden & Benny. Sadly missed by her husband Michael, Sons Sean, Seamus, Kevin & Gerard, daughters Collette, Joan, Eithne & Annette, her sister Mary O'Brien (New York), brother Paddy (London), brother-in-law John O'Brien (New York), sons-in-law Paul & Robert, daughters-in-law Wanda, Sinead, Carole & Sinead, her adored 13 grandchildren, all her relations & many friends. Due to current Government & HSE restrictions, Kathleen's Funeral Mass & burial will be strictly private & in the presence of her family only. Those who would have liked to attend but are unable to do so are asked to post their condolences to the family in the section at the bottom of this page. Kathleen's Funeral cortege will leave her home on Friday morning at 11.40am, travelling to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Coronea, for Funeral Mass at 12 noon followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

George Plunkett, Bawnboy, Cavan

George Plunkett (Airmount House), Bawnboy, Co. Cavan. January 20th 2021 peacefully at Cavan General Hospital. Husband of the late Frances. Predeceased by his brothers Oliver & J. P. Deeply regretted by his loving family Doreen, Martin, Catherine, Carol, Una & Kenneth, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives & friends. Due to government & HSE restrictions, George's funeral Mass will be strictly in the presence of his family. For those who would like to pay their respects the funeral cortège will arrive in Bawnboy at 1pm on Friday and will take the following route, Marsh Road, Corlough, Gortnacorriga, Airmount House, arriving at St Mogue's Church, Bawnboy, at 2pm for funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. The funeral Mass will be streamed on www.churchtv.ie/bawnboy

Charles Duffy, Ballinteer, Dublin / Kiltyclogher, Leitrim

Late of Ballinteer, Dublin and formerly Kiltyclogher, Co. Leitrim, passed away peacefully on the 18th of January 2021, in the care of the staff at the Orwell Nursing Home, Rathgar. Beloved husband of Maureen and much-loved dad of Jarlath and Geraldine. Predeceased by his brother Jim and sisters Phil and Bridie; he will be sadly missed by his wife, son, daughter, daughter-in-law Ger, his beloved grandsons Cathal, Eoghan and Lorcan, nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, and all his extended family, relatives and friends. A private family funeral will take place due to Government advice regarding public gatherings.

Jim Conway, Lakeview House, 29 Main Street, Belcoo, Fermanagh / Dublin

Jim Conway, 17th January 2021, Lakeview House, 29 Main Street, Belcoo, Co. Fermanagh, at the South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen. Loving husband of Vera and father of Marie (Nigel), Paschal (Kate), Veronica (Jos) and Ciara (Billy). Brother of Fr Eddie and Eugene (Dublin). He will be dearly missed by his loving wife, children, grandchildren, extended family, and friends who mourn his passing. Pre-deceased by his brother Brendan and grand-daughters Aoife and Ellie. Funeral cortege leaving his late residence on Friday 22nd January at 10.30am to St Patricks Church, Holywell, Belcoo arriving for 11.00am Funeral Mass followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. Due to Covid-19 regulations the Family Home, Funeral Mass and Interment are all private to family only please. The Funeral Mass may be viewed on https://www.churchservices.tv/belcoo. Family Flowers only please donations in lieu if so desired to Ellies Retreat c/o any family member.

May they all Rest in Peace