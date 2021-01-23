Deaths in Leitrim - Saturday, January 23, 2021

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Patrick (Paddy) Murphy, Park Road, Ballinamore, Leitrim

Formerly of Drumderg & recently residing at Ballinamore Nursing Unit. Predeceased by his brothers Peter & Thomas Joseph, sisters Maura & Matilda. Sadly missed by his sister Kathleen Kearney (U.K) nieces, Mary T (Monaghan) Margaret & Patricia (U.K.) nephews, Joe (Dublin) Anthony (U.K) & Paul (N.Z.), brother in law Tony, grandnephews, grandnieces, neighbours and friends. Funeral Mass on Saturday 23rd January at 1.00pm in St Brigid's Church Corraleehan. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Mary Mulligan (née Donohoe), Cabinteely, Dublin / Gowna, Cavan / Aughavas, Leitrim



Mulligan (née Donohoe) (Cabinteely / Johnstown, Co. Dublin and late of Gowna, Co. Cavan and Aughavas, Co. Leitrim) – January 20th 2021 (peacefully) in the wonderful care of the staff at Our Lady’s Hospice, Harold’s Cross. Mary (late of the N.R.H. Rochestown Avenue, Dun Laoghaire), dearly beloved wife of Dannie, devoted mother of Mairead, Aine and Theresa. Sadly missed by her loving husband, daughters, sons-in-law Owen and Jason, grandsons Calum and Harry, brothers Gerry and Padraig, sisters-in-law Anne and Katie, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Our Lady’s Hospice, Harold’s Cross. Donations can be made by clicking on Our Lady's Hospice. House Strictly Private. Due to government advice regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place on Saturday (Jan 23rd) at 10am in the Church of Our Lady of Good Counsel, Churchview Road, Killiney followed by interment in Kilternan Cemetery Park, Ballycorus Road, Kilternan. To view the Funeral Mass live click on this link Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, Johnstown-Killiney Parish. For those who would have liked to attend the funeral but can’t due to Covid-19 restrictions can leave a personal message on Mary’s Obituary Notice by clicking on Recent Deaths at https://www.patrickodonovanandsonfunerals.ie.

James Joseph (Jimmy) Higgins, Cloone, Leitrim



The death has occurred of James Joseph (Jimmy) Higgins, Cloone, Co. Leitrim, Thursday, 14th January 2021, peacefully in hospital in Manchester, England following a short illness. Predeceased by his wife Margaret and parents John and Delia, his brothers Jonny, Michael, Phil and sister Della. Deeply regretted by his loving son Patrick James, brother Daniel (Manchester), sisters Betty (Meath) Eileen, (Longford), Sadie (New York, USA) and Mary Kate (New York, USA), nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Jimmy remains will lie in repose at the funeral home of P. Loftus & Son Ltd., Manchester privately to family only due to COVID restrictions. Jimmy’s Funeral Service will take place on Thursday, 28th January 2021, at 4pm at the Manchester Crematorium. No flowers please. Any donations to Heart Research or St Ambrose Presbytery, Princess Rd., Manchester, M21 7QA. In compliance with level 3 restrictions on public gatherings, Jimmy’s Funeral will be private to family and close friends, restricted to 25 people only.

Brian Griffin, Clooncumber, Mohill, Leitrim



Brian Griffin Clooncumber, Mohill, Co. Leitrim January 20th 2021. Beloved brother of Sean, Philip, Michéal, Dominic and Marian, sadly missed by his loving brothers, sister, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at the home of his brother Dominic from Friday evening, January 22nd. Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic and in accordance with government advice, Brian’s reposing and funeral will be private. Brian’s funeral cortege will leave Dominic’s home at 11.30 am on Saturday to arrive at St Mary’s Church, Gortlettragh for Funeral Mass at 12 noon followed by burial in Farnaught Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Oncology Unit Tullamore C/o McGowan Funeral Directors.

Derek Gallagher, Drumcondra, Dublin / Boyle, Roscommon



Gallagher Derek (Drumcondra, Dublin 9, retired civil servant and formerly of Boyle. Co. Roscommon) Jan 20th 2021. Peacefully after a long illness bravely borne in the loving care of his family and the staff of the ICU, Mater Hospital. Beloved husband of Elizabeth, loving father of Nicola and Carla and beloved brother of Linda. Sadly missed by his wife, daughters, sister, granddaughter Mia, sons-in-law Mark and Keith, brothers-in-law Jim, Peter and Paul, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Due to government Covid-19 advice regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place but the Funeral Mass can be viewed online at 10am on Monday, January 25th, at https://www.churchservices.tv/drumcondra, followed by the online cremation service at 11.10am approximately at https://www.mcnmedia.tv/cameras/glasnevin-cemetery.

Mary Traynor (née Grimes) Glenade, Leitrim



Mary Traynor (née Grimes), New York and late of Glenade, Co. Leitrim has died peacefully in her home. Predeceased by her husband Owen and siblings Bartley, James and Anne (Tessie). Survived and sadly missed by her sister, Delia Meehan (Park Road, Manorhamilton, Co Leitrim), son and three daughters, sons and daughter-in-law and ten grandchildren. A Memorial Mass for Mary will take place in St Clare’s Church, Manorhamilton, Co Leitrim on Thursday, 28th January, at 10am. The Mass can be viewed on Churchtv.ie.

May they all Rest in Peace