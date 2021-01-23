Met Éireann issues extends yellow warning for snow and ice in Leitrim

A nationwide snow and ice warning has been issued by Met Éireann.

The yellow warning will come into effect at 6pm today and remain in place until 12pm on Sunday.

The forecaster is predicting icy and hazardous conditions, with falls of hail sleet and snow.

A status yellow snow/ice warning is currently in place for Cavan, Donegal, Leitrim, Mayo, Monaghan, Roscommon and Sligo.

It will last until 12pm on Saturday.