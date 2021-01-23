Sad passing of Leitrim TD's father, Vincent Kenny

The death has taken place of Leitrim TD Martin Kenny's father, Vincent Kenny, Corduff, Aughavas.

Vincent is deeply regretted by his loving wife Gerty, sons Martin, Vinny, Tony and Peadar, daughter Roisin, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Funeral Mass on Monday, 25th January, in St. Joseph’s Church, Aughavas at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Carrigallen Cemetery.

In accordance with current Government and HSE guidelines, Vincent’s home and Funeral Mass will be private for family only.

The family appreciate your understanding at this time. A personal message can be left by using the website https://rip.ie/death-notice/vincent-kenny-aughavas-leitrim/446690.

For those who cannot attend,the funeral Mass can be viewed live on http://churchtv.ie/aughavas.html