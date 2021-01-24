Deaths in Leitrim - Sunday, January 24, 2021

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Bridie Frawley (née McGowan), Woodlawn, Lahinch Rd., Ennis, Clare / Glenade, Leitrim



The death has occurred of Bridie Frawley (née McGowan) - Woodlawn, Lahinch Rd., Ennis, Co. Clare & late of Loughmarron, Glenade, Co.Leitrim. Funeral arrangements later.

Hugh Colreavy, 'The Chalet', Mohill, Leitrim



Hugh Colreavy, The Chalet, Mohill, Co. Leitrim and formerly of Gortlettragh, January 22nd 2021 peacefully, following many years of ill health, accepted with grace, courage and faith, at University College Hospital Galway. Son of the late Pat and Mary (Annaghoney) and brother of the late Bridget and Fr. Tom, darling husband of Jacinta (nee McGowan), sadly missed by his heartbroken wife, brothers Michael (Mick), John (Jack) and Seamus, sister Kathleen O’Donnell (USA), brothers in law, sisters in law, his much loved nephews, nieces, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, his relatives, neighbours and many friends. Funeral arrangements later.

Rita Butler, Kilnagross, Drumshanbo, Leitrim / Ballinteer, Dublin



The death has occurred of Rita Butler, Ballinteer Co. Dublin and formerly of Kilnagross & Drumshanbo, suddenly at her residence on January 21st. Pre-deceased by her parents Frank and Mary Francis (Nee McLoughlin), brother in law Pat and sister in law Patricia. Loving sister of Pauline Quinn (Longford) Sr. Ursula (Athlone), Shane (Jamestown), Martha Clarke (Mullingar), Goretti Glackin (Letterkenny) and Francis (Kilnagross). Deeply regretted by her brothers, sisters, sister-in-law Anna, brothers-in-law Eddie and Jim, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, relatives and friends, especially Maura and Fiona and friends and colleagues from Northern Bank. In accordance with Government advice and restrictions, a private family funeral will take place for Rita at 11a.m. on Monday 25th January in St. Patrick's Church, Drumshanbo. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Funeral mass can be viewed on Drumshanbo Parish Website - Mass Webcam or on http://churchtv.ie/drumshanbo.html

Michael Francis Bohan, Gubadorish, Drumlish, Leitrim



Peacefully, at his home in Dublin. Predeceased by his parents James and Katie Bohan, brothers Jamesjoe, PD, Eugene, sisters Molly, Jodie and Kathleen (Sorohan). Deeply regretted by his nieces, nephews Henry, Seamus, Mai, Dympna and Nuala (Sorohan), grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives and friends. Removal this Sunday from Glennon's Funeral Home, Longford, via Newtownforbes - Fearglass to St. Mary's Church, Gortletteragh, for 12 noon Funeral Mass, followed by burial in local cemetery. The family very much appreciate your support and consideration at this time.

James Joseph (Jimmy) Higgins, Cloone, Leitrim



The death has occurred of James Joseph (Jimmy) Higgins, Cloone, Co. Leitrim, Thursday, 14th January 2021, peacefully in hospital in Manchester, England following a short illness. Predeceased by his wife Margaret and parents John and Delia, his brothers Jonny, Michael, Phil and sister Della. Deeply regretted by his loving son Patrick James, brother Daniel (Manchester), sisters Betty (Meath) Eileen, (Longford), Sadie (New York, USA) and Mary Kate (New York, USA), nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Jimmy remains will lie in repose at the funeral home of P. Loftus & Son Ltd., Manchester privately to family only due to COVID restrictions. Jimmy’s Funeral Service will take place on Thursday, 28th January 2021, at 4pm at the Manchester Crematorium. No flowers please. Any donations to Heart Research or St Ambrose Presbytery, Princess Rd., Manchester, M21 7QA. In compliance with level 3 restrictions on public gatherings, Jimmy’s Funeral will be private to family and close friends, restricted to 25 people only.

Eugene Queenan, Killaraght, Boyle, Sligo / Phibsborough, Dublin / Boyle, Roscommon



Eugene Queenan, Phibsborough Dublin and formerly of Killaraght, Co. Sligo, January 23rd 2021; Peacefully, in his 98th year, in the tender care of the staff of Elm Green Nursing Home, Castleknock. Predeceased by his sisters Mary, Elizabeth and Freda, his brothers Tommy and Paddy and his brother-in-law Jack Heaslip. Beloved godfather of Brendan and dearly loved uncle of Mary and Patrick. Eugene will be very sadly missed by his niece, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephew, relatives, friends and neighbours. Funeral arrangements later.

Derek Gallagher, Drumcondra, Dublin / Boyle, Roscommon



Gallagher Derek (Drumcondra, Dublin 9, retired civil servant and formerly of Boyle. Co. Roscommon) Jan 20th 2021. Peacefully after a long illness bravely borne in the loving care of his family and the staff of the ICU, Mater Hospital. Beloved husband of Elizabeth, loving father of Nicola and Carla and beloved brother of Linda. Sadly missed by his wife, daughters, sister, granddaughter Mia, sons-in-law Mark and Keith, brothers-in-law Jim, Peter and Paul, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Due to government Covid-19 advice regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place but the Funeral Mass can be viewed online at 10am on Monday, January 25th, at https://www.churchservices.tv/drumcondra, followed by the online cremation service at 11.10am approximately at https://www.mcnmedia.tv/cameras/glasnevin-cemetery.

Mary Traynor (née Grimes) Glenade, Leitrim



Mary Traynor (née Grimes), New York and late of Glenade, Co. Leitrim has died peacefully in her home. Predeceased by her husband Owen and siblings Bartley, James and Anne (Tessie). Survived and sadly missed by her sister, Delia Meehan (Park Road, Manorhamilton, Co Leitrim), son and three daughters, sons and daughter-in-law and ten grandchildren. A Memorial Mass for Mary will take place in St Clare’s Church, Manorhamilton, Co Leitrim on Thursday, 28th January, at 10am. The Mass can be viewed on Churchtv.ie.

May they all Rest in Peace