Sadly another increase in Covid-19 cases announced for Leitrim this evening

Leitrim has recorded 9 new Covid-19 cases according to figures released this evening by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) and the Health Executive (HSE) which are valid as of midnight on January 22.

The county has recorded 102 cases in the last 14 days p to midnight on January 22.

This equates to a 318.3 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population, the lowest incidence rate in the country.

In neighbouring counties the figures are as follows as per new cases today, incidence rate and the number of cases in the last 14 days:

Cavan - 33 new cases with an incidence rate of 883.5 and 673 cases in the last fortnight.

Donegal - 72 new cases, an incidence rate of 926.6 and 1475 cases recorded in the past 14 days.

Roscommon - 14 new cases, an incidence rate of 658.5 and 425 cases.

In Sligo there are 25 new cases, an incidence rate of 462.3 and 303 cases in total for the last 14 days.

In Longford there are 12 new cases recorded today giving it a 460 incidence rate and a total of 188 cases in the last fortnight.

Nationally NPHET has also announced that the 7-day incidence is 344.9 with the 5-day moving average 2,273.